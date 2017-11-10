Charitable students set to walk for Bradley Lowery Foundation

A group of charitable students are getting set to walk more than 14 miles in aid of the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

Around 16 East Durham College students and three staff members will take on a 14.5 mile walk for the charity set up in memory of the Blackhall youngster.

The six-year-old who sadly died in July after battling neuroblastoma, touched the lives of people around the world with his courageous fight against the illness.

His family have set up the Bradley Lowery Foundation to support families with other poorly children and keep Bradley’s legacy alive.

BTEC Uniformed Public Service students and business students will set off from the Stadium of Light in Sunderland - the home of Bradley’s favourite team - before walking back to the East Durham College Peterlee campus in Willerby Grove.

Jak Smurthwaite, 18, a second year BTEC student on the uniformed public service course, said he and his colleagues are looking forward to taking part in the event and said it was their way of giving back to the community.

East Durham College uniformed public services and business course student Jak Smurthwaite (front centre) with fellow students returning to college after a walk. Picture by FRANK REID

He said: “The whole course is involved and we will set off from the Stadium of Light in Sunderland and walk back to the Peterlee campus.

“As we are part of the community we just wanted to give something back and decided to support the foundation.

“One of our course units is volunteering, so we came up with the idea for the walk a few weeks ago and decided to choose the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

“We are looking forward to it and we are think there will be a great atmosphere on the day.”

East Durham College uniformed public services and business course student Jak Smurthwaite. Picture by FRANK REID

The group of charitable teens, aged from 16 to 18, hope to raise as much as possible for the charity after being touched his story - with the aim of raising a total of £1,000.

The foundation, which was set up earlier this year, has vowed to help anyone who needs to raise funds for medical treatments or equipment that are not currently available on the NHS.

Bradley’s family has said they want to make things easier for other families with children in need of help.

To donate visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/walkforbradleylowery