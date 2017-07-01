Celebrations held to mark improvements to Sunderland street

Shoppers got involved in a street party to celebrate improvements in Sunderland city centre.

High Street West in the city was transformed with a day of entertainment and activities, to highlight the major investments which have taken place there.

Sophie Doneathy Dance School perform at a street party to mark improvements in Sunderland City centre. Picture: TOM BANKS

Organised by Sunderland’s Healthy High Street initiative, magicians, balloon modellers, face painters and buskers came out in force, along with goal shoot outs and visits from Sunderland AFC mascots, Samson and Delilah.

Visitors were encouraged to take part in a treasure hunt and support a tombola, with all the proceeds going to the Stadium of Light.

The event was backed by Sunderland BID, Sunderland City Council and Siglion, with the aim of promoting the city centre and highlighting its regeneration.

“At a time when there is so much investment taking place in Sunderland, this is yet another opportunity for us to showcase the good work that is going on,” said Sharon Appleby, head of business operations at Sunderland BID.

Sophie Doneathy Dance School perform at a street party to mark improvements in Sunderland City centre. Picture: TOM BANKS

Recent changes to High Street West include the creation of a more welcoming pedestrian environment, new paving, planting, signage and the installation of street furniture and feature lighting.

At the same time, the council says it has introduced improved traffic management measures, as part of an ongoing commitment to enhance the city centre.

Coun Mel Speding, cabinet secretary at the city council, added that the event would highlight the importance placed on improving High Street West.

“As one of the major streets in the city centre it’s important that it is attractive and welcoming for both local people and visitors,” he said.

Sophie Doneathy Dance School perform at a street party to mark improvements in Sunderland City centre. Picture: TOM BANKS

“This investment and these improvements have achieved that and we are delighted that the Healthy High Streets team has organised a celebration to showcase the great work that has been done.”