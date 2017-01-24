Cause of car fire under investigation after blaze on Sunderland street

A car has been severely damaged by a fire in a suspected arson attack.

Firefighters from North Moor Fire Station were called to Gleneagles Road in Grindon tonight after the Ford Focus was spotted on fire.

The crew used a hose reel to put out the blaze and ensured the vehicle did not cause any further risk.

It is believed the fire was started maliciously and police are investigating.

The incident happened at 7.50pm.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northumbria Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.