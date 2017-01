Thomas, from Castletown Karate Club, has achieved his First Dan Black Belt. Training sessions are held on Thursdays from 6.30pm to 7.30pm at Castletown Primary School and on Friday from 6.30pm to 7.30pm at Castletown Community Centre. Karate instructor Sherina held a Christmas party at which all the members received hoodies. The club held a lots of fundraisers to help buy the hoodies representing the club.

For more information about the club, contact Sherina on 07969 434670.