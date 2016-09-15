Cash snatched from bookies in suspected armed robbery

Betting shop workers were threatened by a man claiming he was armed with a weapon as he grabbed money and fled on a bike.

The attack happened at 9pm today when a man entered the Betfred bookmakers in Westbourne Terrace, off Chester Road in Shiney Row, and threatened staff and demanding money.

Police say the man told staff he was in possession of a weapon and stole an amount of cash before leaving the shop.

No weapon was seen by any of the people in the shop.

He then fled the scene on a bike and in the direction of the housing estate behind the business.

Northumbria Police say officers are in the area making inquiries and speaking to residents.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area of the bookmakers at the time of the incident, or who has any information that could help with enquiries, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1125 15/09/16.