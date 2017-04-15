Cars and building damaged by Seaham blaze

Three fire engines were called to Seaham this afternoon to tackle a building and three cars on fire.

Crews from Seaham, Wheatley Hill and Durham were called to the town's North Road shortly after 2pm today.

Three cars in a container area were on fire and the blaze is believed to have spread from there to the neighbouring derelict building.

A spokeswoman for County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service said two jets and one hose reel were used to extinguish the fire.

There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.