Carnival fever to sweep the streets of South Tyneside at Summer Parade

High profile carnival artists are poised to bring South Tyneside’s annual Summer Parade to life in vibrant fashion.

Local creative production company Creative Seed, which is directing this year’s annual event, has engaged carnival artists Steven Hoyte and Jane Bizmana as well as award-winning costume designer Alan Vaughan.

Steve Hoyte, of Rampage Mas Band, is one of the high profile artists working with Creative Seed on this years Summer Parade.

These big names from the UK carnival scene are lending their creative talents to produce spellbinding costumes and props for this year’s Once Upon a Time-themed parade which will be held on Saturday, July 1.

Steve Hoyte is one of the leading artists for the leading touring carnival band Rampage Mas Band. He is the first artist to hold a residency with Creative Seed, designing and creating flamboyant and dazzling costumes inspired by well-loved children’s stories.

Garner Harris, creative director at Creative Seed, said: “As part of our Branching Out Project we are thrilled to be working with a number of experienced carnival artists who have worked all over the world.

“It is fantastic that we have been able to get these amazing artists on board to take part in the production of the South Tyneside Summer Parade. We have some very big and exciting ideas for this year’s event and with the help of these artists we hope to inject carnival fever into the Borough.”

The Branching Out Project is supported using public funding by Arts Council England.

The Summer Parade will take visitors on an enchanting journey of storytelling through South Shields, embarking from the Town Hall along Fowler Street and Ocean Road to the seafront, where the magical entertainment will continue with live music and storytelling themed family friendly activities in Bents Park.

Other highlights of the free three-month event include live music in the Amphitheatre, open air Sunday Concerts featuring major artists and family friendly events, entertainment and activities.

Steve putting finishing touches to a costume.

The parade will have a theme of 'Once Upon A Time'.

The annual event will be a colourful affair.