Caring son’s gesture to ‘beautiful mum’ after cancer fight

A loving son held a photoshoot to show his mum beauty comes in all forms after her cancer fight.

Aspiring photographer Chris Winter organised the event to give his mum Pamela Winter a boost following her battle with lymphoma.

The 49-year-old hired a studio for the shoot and contacted models from a variety of backgrounds to show everyone is beautiful.

Mrs Winter, 71, from Toward Road, Hendon, Sunderland, was diagnosed with the illness six months ago and underwent chemotherapy and radiotherapy at Newcastle’s Freeman Hospital before being declared to be in remission.

Chris said he hoped the shoot would show her she was still beautiful.

“My mum felt horrible after treatment –she has lost her hair and four and a half stone in weight and was feeling really disheartened.

“So I wanted to do something that would cheer her up. She said she felt a million dollars.”

Chris, from Osborne Avenue, South Shields, was joined by Craig McNair, an amateur photographer from Westoe, who teaches Photoshop at South Shields Digital Camera Club, for the shoot.

On the day, Mrs Winter was photographed alongside Jade Bambrough, 22, from Sunderland, who won Top Model of Sunderland 2016 and Georgia Mordey, 18, from Washington, who has competed in Miss Newcastle and Miss Teen Great Britain.

Also starring in the shoot was youngster Lucy Bayfield, 15, from Harton, who has alopecia and has never modelled before; award-winning make up artist Samira Boussaid, 18, from Fusionz Make-up Studio in Sunderland; hairdresser Lauren Wilkinson and Emma Fell, 20, from Barnard Castle, who is also new to modelling.