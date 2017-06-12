Carer stole £10,000 from two vulnerable victims

A residential carer stole more than £10,000 from two men with mental disabilities.

Lauren Tuckerman took £9,820 cash from one victim in a series of bank withdrawals using his cash card.

She took another £730 from a second victim’s account but couldn’t remember doing so, South Northumbria Magistrates’ Court heard.

“Both victims lack the mental capacity to look after their own affairs,” said Glenda Beck, prosecuting.

She said both victims lived in supported accommodation in Lumley Close, Washington and Tuckerman was employed as a carer by Sunderland Care and Support.

Ms Beck told the court each resident had a file containing their bank card, PIN number, and a record of each transaction. Another member of staff noticed that one of the victims had a pass book for his account,” added Ms Beck. It was noticed he also had a bank debit card which didn’t appear to have a paper record.

“Auditors obtained bank statements for the card which showed there had been 28 cash machine withdrawals made in the last three months.

“Police became involved, and were able to recover CCTV of some of the cash machines used, including Asda at Leechmere Road in Sunderland.

“This footage showed the defendant making the withdrawals.

“When interviewed, she admitted what she’d been doing, and appeared shocked at the number of withdrawals made.”

Tuckerman, 24, of Aberdare Road, Farringdon, Sunderland, admitted two charges of fraud by false representation between September and December last year.

Susan Grey, defending, said: “She loved her job and the people she cared for, and she hopes to be given the opportunity to repay them.

“Problems began for her when she formed a relationship with a young man who used drugs, and persuaded her to buy a car on credit.

“The debts stacked up, he left, and Ms Tuckerman could see no other way forward.” Tuckerman was bailed to attend Newcastle Crown Court on July 4 to be sentenced.