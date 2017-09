A car has overturned on a Sunderland road this morning.

It happened on the roundabout at the junction of Portsmouth Road and Pennywell Road, close to Pennywell shopping centre.

The vehicle is now in the process of being taken away.

Ne TrafficNews tweeted: "Overturned vehicle. Portsmouth Road / Pennywell Road roundabout in #Sunderland.

"Vehicle awaiting recovery."

There are no details on whether anyone has been injured or not yet.