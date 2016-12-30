Car crashes into home

A community was left in shock after a car crashed into a house in Hetton in the early hours of this morning.

The smash occurred in Station Bank at just after midnight and police would not confirm whether anybody had been hurt, or whether they had arrested anyone.

A spokeswoman for Northumbria Police said: “This was a report of an RTC in the early hours of this morning.

“Police attended and inquiries are still ongoing.”

People took to social media to express their shock as to what had happened.

Writing on the We’re from Hetton Le Hole facebook page, Emma Cook said: “This is my parents house, the driver took off after been lodged in to the house, still ongoing. It’s gutting, everyone is ok just very shaken and upset x (sic)”

Lisa Fish posted: “This is awful your poor mam and dad having to go through this just before new year, hope they’re ok. What a shock it must have been x (sic)”

Gemma Elsey wrote: “Wow that will explain the bang! Heard it from the four lane ends, also heard a car driving like a *** but this is the norm so didn’t think much of it.

“Then I saw the helicopter, explains it all now. Your poor parents Emma, always the innocent that suffer, shame the driver got away hopefully they’ll be caught soon!!!!!”

David Atkin posted: “Our electric flickered for a second and I live about 10 doors down, heard the bang and saw a vehicle drive off no lights on but no details.”

Samantha Cogle added: “Awful.... glad everyone is ok and glad to see the 20 mph limit in Hetton is working well.”