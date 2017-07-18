Can you help this Sunderland youngster win bikes for her classmates?

A Wearside youngster is hoping to win a national competition which would see her classmates receive brand new bikes.

Last week, ten-year-old Carrie Anne Lawler entered the Halford’s helmet of the future competition which asked her to design a helmet in the hopes of winning a fleet of bikes for her pals.

The tech-savvy youngster from Grange Park Primary School on Swan Street, Sunderland was selected as one of the five UK finalists in the national competition for her drawing which features built in rear and front facings cameras.

Now she is appealing for the community to vote for her design via the Halfords Facebook page ahead of the deadline at midnight tomorrow night, July 19.

Proud mum Elaine Lawler said: “The prize is to win bikes for the whole class and there are 30 of them in her class so it would be amazing.

“She is in second place at the moment so we are putting all our effort on Facebook to get votes.

“The competition was part of the bike maintenance course the children did in school which encourages them to wear helmets.

“Carrie Anne enjoys getting on her bike and she has had a few bikes over the years, but because we have storage issues the bikes get handed down and she has her brother’s old one at the moment.”

To vote for Carrie Anne’s design, please visit: : https://www.facebook.com/HalfordsUK/posts/10154651311911434

To check out her design visit: https://www.facebook.com/HalfordsUK/photos/a.393184771433.183474.99575746433/10154651308371434/?type=3&theater