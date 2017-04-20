Can you help give this Sunderland band a taste of stardom?

A Sunderland band are inches away from stardom, but need your help to reach the top.

Thieves Of Liberty are an up-and-coming band hoping to make it big on the music scene this summer.

Band Thieves Of Liberty.

Made up of four students- Kieran Wilson, Simeon Robson, Lidya Ballaban, and Connor Henderson - the band is looking for the backing of the community to help them secure a spot at festival Camden Rocks Festival on June 3.

The event is expected to attract thousands of people.

The band are hoping to win a competition to share a stage at the London festival which features big name artists such as One Republic.

Lead guitarist Kieran Wilson, 20, from Seaham, said the winner is determined on how many votes each act receives.

He said: “We are a young, local band named Thieves Of Liberty and we entered a competition to perform at the prestigious Camden Rocks Festival.

“Out of nearly 20,000 submissions, we have made it to the final 50.

“The winner is now decided by the amount of votes received.

“The competition closes at 6pm on Monday, April 24 and we urgently need the support of our home city to achieve this dream.

“We would be honoured to represent our birthplace at such a large event performing alongside star-studded names including Feeder, The Coral, Royal Republic and Reverend And The Makers.”

The band, who play a mixture of rock music including covers, also have their own music which they hope to perform at the event should they win.

Kieran a Sunderland University music student, said fellow bandmates -singer and Sunderland College music student, Lidya, 18, bass player Simeon, 26, and drummer Connor, 20, a Sunderland University computing student - hope it will launch their careers.

He added: “We have been a band for a year now and played our first gig in March last year.

“We have been playing gigs in pubs and clubs around Seaham and Sunderland ever since and love doing it as music is our passion.

“This competition is such a big opportunity for us, we are the only band from the region in the competition.

“We feel the North East music scene has been lacking a bit so it would be the chance to put the region back on the map.”

To vote for the band before the deadline of Monday, April 26, please visit: http://po.st/CRF17bandvote

To check out their music visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vuu2ZSKsrlo