Can you help #FindTheGreggsGroover?

Get a look at this rock 'n' sausage roller.
Greggs has launched a search for this customer after he was spotted in one of its shops.
The North East bakery giant tweeted the 10-second long footage along after the man was seen to be dancing as he grabs a can to go with his food and heads for the till.
The customer looks like he's enjoying whatever is playing through his headphones and is wearing jeans, a brown jacket and a flat cap and is carrying a Breaking Bad bag.
@GreggsOfficial said: "Awesome moves, does anyone know this guy?
"Spread the word and help us #FindTheGreggsGroover!"
Newcastle International Airport is among those to retweet the appeal, with 60 followers liking the firm's message.
