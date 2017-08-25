Can you help dementia patients at this Sunderland care home?

A charitable care worker is hoping to raise funds for patients at a Sunderland care home.

Paul Wilkinson, who works at Ashwood Court Care Home on Suffolk Street in Hendon, has organised a charity football match in the hope of raising as much as possible for residents at the home.

Ashwood Court care home charity football. Organiser Paul Wilkinson

The match will take place on Saturday at the Raich Carter Sports Centre, in Commercial Road, kicking off at 2pm.

Mr Wilkinson, 33, said he is organising a charity football match for the residents social fund which helps to provide additional activities to improve the quality of life of dementia patients at the home.

He said: “Funds raised will provide one-to-one support for dementia patients to help improve their quality of life.

“It will mean that the care home will have the funding available to do more things with them, like taking them out on more trips.”

Mr Wilkinson, who started working at the home in March this year, has managed to rope in friends to play in the match, but said anyone who wishes to join in can contact him directly on a charity Facebook page he has set up for the event.

Care home manager Hayley Greer, 38, said: “It was Paul’s idea to have the charity football match which will raise money for the residents social fund.

“The fund which helps us to provide extra special fun activities such a trips to Beamish and virtual reality games for residents to make their quality of life better.

“I have been in the care profession for 20 years and it is something that I am very passionate about. “The event will be a fun day for residents and their families and it will help to raise awareness of dementia.”

To join in the match, simply search Ashwood Court FC (fundraiser) on Facebook.