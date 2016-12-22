Call out for dashing dippers to sign up to Seaham’s Boxing Day event

Seaham’s Boxing Day dippers are hoping to make a splash as they celebrate the town’s seafaring legacy as well as its new-coming sports centre.

The event aims to draw in more than then 200 dippers who made the dash into a cold North Sea off the slope beach inside the town’s marina.

We want this one to be bigger and better than ever if possible. Paul Hepple

Led by East Durham Round Table, it will once again be raising funds for the RNLI, with those taking part also fundraising for their own charities and donning fancy dress if they wish.

Organisers have also put out a call for people to head down to watch the spectacle, one of several taking place along the North East coast to raise funds for good causes.

Paul Hepple, of Garage on the Green in Ryhope, is a member of the East Durham Round Table.

He said: “We want this one to be bigger and better than ever if possible and for people to take this opportunity to come down and take part, whether they did it last year or it’s their first time.

“We wanted to support the RNLI because everyone uses the marina’s facilities and it’s got massive support from people across East Durham.

“We’ve just seen a new statue unveiled to the charity, we’ve got the history centre down there and it’s a chance for us to do something for Seaham and it’s harbour.

“We’ve also got the water sports centre coming soon and we can see that’s already half built and I think this is an opportunity for us to do something for the benefit of the town and support the RNLI, which has supported us.”

Registration begins on the day at 10.30am and costs £5.

East Durham Round Table, led by Karl Thompson of Lickety Split in North Terrace in the town, is welcoming new members.

Anyone who would like to get involved can find out more from its Facebook page.

The Teenage Cancer Trust is inviting people to join in the event to raise money to boost its funds.

Anyone who would like to find out more can visit: https://www.teenagecancertrust.org/support-us/fundraise/events-and-challenges/swimming/seaham-boxing-day-dip.

The Coxwain statue, by South Hetton artist Ray Londsdale, was unveiled in the marina last month, joining it’s ‘brother’ statue Tommy up on North Terrace.