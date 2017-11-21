Call for cameras and warden patrols to stop fly-tipping at Cleadon Hills

A dog walker has renewed calls for more to be done to stop fly-tippers from dumping rubbish at a popular beauty spot.

Anthony Brew has praised the work of South Tyneside Council for its quick response in ridding Cleadon Hills of waste after it is reported.

But the 54-year-old from West Boldon says more must be done to prevent it in the first place or to catch those responsible.

He said: “I go there regularly with the dog. It’s a local beauty spot and it’s being ruined by people dumping their rubbish.

“There needs to be cameras put up or more warden patrols.”

He added: “The council are good at taking it away when you ring them up, but it’s continuing.

“It’s supposed to be beauty spot not a dumping ground.”

South Tyneside Council said it was working hard to tackle fly-tipping – and urged local people to work with it to stamp out the problem.

Coun Moira Smith, lead member for area management and community safety, said: “We take instances of flytipping extremely seriously and will take action against anyone we can identify as being responsible.

“It is disgraceful that some people think it is still OK to abandon their rubbish in our streets or open spaces.

“Abandoned waste is unsightly, costly to clean up and can be harmful to the public and wildlife, even more so if targeted by arsonists.

“The public can often be our eyes and ears and we value the part they play in helping us tackle flytipping.”

She added: “Flytipping is not only illegal, it is a huge drain on our extremely stretched resources with the cost of cleaning up and investigating these offences placing an additional burden on taxpayers.

“It doesn’t matter whether it’s one bin bag dumped in a grass verge or a large quantity of waste scattered across a back lane, it is a criminal offence and we will not tolerate it.”

Recycling and disposal skips are available to the public at South Tyneside’s Recycling Village, at Middlefields Industrial Estate, South Shields.

Anyone with information regarding flytipping, or to report environmental problems such as dog fouling and abandoned waste, should call the council’s Customer Contact Centre on 0191 427 7000 or email customerhelp@southtyneside.gov.uk

Calls will be treated in the strictest confidence.