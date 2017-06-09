Call centre evacuated after reports of a 'suspicious package'

A call centre on Wearside has been evacuated after there were reports a "suspicious package" has been found.

Workers at npower at Rainton Bridge, in Houghton, have been seen in the car park of the site this morning after being told to get out of the building.

Police are on the scene.

A worker who spoke to the Echo said: "Everyone has been evacuated because of a suspicious package.

"There was a fire alarm and we had to get out.

"Police are all over. A lot of people are panicking."

Another worker has said that all staff have been told to go to nearby Rainton Meadows Arena in the meantime.