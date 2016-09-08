Cake firm serves up a new Sunderland store

A Portfolio business award winner is enjoying the sweet taste of success with its second shop in Sunderland.

Sweet Tooth Delivery will open its fifth outlet in Sea Road, Seaburn, at the end of October.

We’re very proud of the fact that we are now able to celebrate opening our fifth store. Kayley Smith

It already has stores in Durham City, Belmont, Middlesbrough and High Street West.

The firm, which picked up the Medium Business of the Year award at last year’s ceremony, began life in Durham in 2009 as a late night cake delivery service for hungry students.

Within months owners, Kayley Smith and John-Paul Stonehouse had started to expand the business to include dessert parlours and take outs across the region.

The latest opening was a case of responding to public demand, said Kayley.

“Since opening our High Street West branch we have been inundated with requests to offer our delivery service to the north of the city so it seemed the right thing to do,” she said.

“This branch will be the third new addition to the Sweet Tooth Delivery family this year, and we are delighted that we have become so popular across the region.”

The new branch comes just weeks after the firm upgraded its bakery operation to larger premises to cope with the demand for more cakes.

The bakery is now based in a large unit at Seaham Grange Industrial Estate where the firm’s range of tasty treats is made by an ever-growing team of skilled bakers.

“Everything we serve is freshly made in our own bakery, and this has always been one of our main selling points,” Kayley said.

“Our customers appreciate that they’re eating something which has been made here on their doorsteps.

“We have always believed that our products need to be fresh and baked locally, and we’re very proud of the fact that we are now able to celebrate opening our fifth store.

“We look forward to welcoming our new customers when we open in Sea Road next month.”