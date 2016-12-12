Busy motorway closed after smash as police appeal for HGV driver to get in touch

Police are appealing for the driver of a HGV involved in a collision on Newcastle's central motorway to get in contact.
At 10.05am today police were informed a car had gone into the back of a lorry on southbound on the road.
The driver of the HGV stopped at the scene but left before police arrived.
Officers are keen for the driver to get in contact to help with inquiries.
The driver of the car, a 53-year-old woman, has been taken to the RVI in a serious condition. It is not known at this stage whether her injuries were caused by the collision or a medical episode.
The road is currently closed, near to the Byker turnoff, to allow inquiries to be carried out.
The driver of the HGV and any witnesses should contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 255 12/12/16.