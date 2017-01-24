Businesswoman quits boardroom to take over at the Blue Bell

Mum-of-three Lisa Dorman has swapped the board for the bar with a new role as boss of her favourite pub.

The 42-year-old former building firm MD is the new boss at the Blue Bell in Washington, her local since the age of 18.

When the opportunity arose to take on the pub down the road that I have always loved, it was too good an opportunity to miss. Lisa Dorman

“I was ready for a career change,” she said, says Lisa,“so when the opportunity arose to take on the pub down the road that I have always loved, it was too good an opportunity to miss.

“I worked in pubs 20 years ago, and have been in the building trade for 19 years. It’s one thing working in a bar, however, and another taking it on.

“There is a lot more to running a pub than people realise.”

Prior setting foot behind the bar, Lisa went on a five-day induction course run by Star Pubs & Bars for new licensees to help her learn the key elements of running her own pub.

All staff have also been trained to serve the perfect pint and the latest beer dispense technology, the HEINEKEN Smart Dispense system, is being installed.

Lisa has moved into the pub with husband Barrie and two of their children and is already introducing changes designed to broaden the pub’s appeal.

Sky Sports has been installed and from next month Lisa is going to offer breakfasts. Fresh coffee and snacks will also be available all day and customers can benefit from free wi-fi.

“It’s a new era for the pub,” she said. “It will continue to be a family-friendly pub serving traditional pub food but will be more lively with something different happening every day.

“I’ve lived around here all my life and am well known as I am a youth football coach and on the management committee of the local football club.

“I know what people want. People no longer need to go into Washington to have breakfast or a decent cup of coffee. It’ll be on their doorstep.

“We’re looking for locals to join a dominoes team which will play on Mondays, there’ll be free pool on Tuesday, a quiz on Wednesday; special offers on Thursday and Fizz Friday deals on proseccos and cocktails.

“On Saturdays, we’ll host live bands and on Sunday’s we’ll be serving traditional Sunday roasts and hold family fun days with Bingo and games for kids after 5pm.”

Dog-lover Lisa is also welcoming well-behaved pets, providing water bowls and dog treats.