Businessman’s China challenge to raise cash for hospice

A hotel boss stepping up to the challenge to raise more than £30,000 for charity.

John Adamson, managing director of County Durham based Ramside Estates, will take part in a five-day trek along the Great Wall of China to boost funds for the Butterwick Hospice.

John has been a proud Butterwick supporter for around a decade, raising more than £300,000 through events at his hotels, which include the Hardwick Hall, Sedgefield, Ramside Hall and Bowburn Hall, both in Durham.

Now, he is eager to get going on his new challenge in October.

He said: “I’ve never been to China and haven’t done anything like this before, so I’m really looking forward to it.”

He knows he will miss his family - wife Suzanne and children Grace, 10, Charlotte, eight, Emily, seven, and Joseph, two - but will be spurred on by the knowledge that he is supporting a great cause.

John will be joined on the adventure by Hardwick Hall general manager Lee Kirtland, Bowburn Hall general manager Charlie Eadle, and a friend, Aidan Clark.

Two months before setting off, he has already raised more than £30,000 through a JustGiving page, a family fun day, sportsman’s dinner, and donations from business associates.

John said: “I’ve always enjoyed a great relationship with the Butterwick Hospice and I want to put something back.”

To get in training the businessman has been walking between his hotels.

The Great Wall of China trek will take in a remote section of the wall from Gubeikou to Simatai.

And, those taking part will be camping along the route.