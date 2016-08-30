Young County Durham entrepreneurs get a taste for business

Young business brains have been working hard in the summer holidays, picking up some key skills and experience and learning how to make their own money.

Some might have been inspired by Sir Alan Sugar on The Apprentice or Deborah Meaden in Dragons’ Den, but they all signed up to be part of the Cestria Housing Enterprise and Money Skills Week.

The week of activities gave the 13 young people, aged 16 to 24, an insight into the reality of running their own businesses – both highs and lows.

The Enterprise & Money Skills Week brought together experts from various fields such as sales, marketing, business planning and budgeting to enhance the skill sets of the young people and support them in their week long venture.

All those leading the workshops were self-starting small business people from the County Durham area - providing real inspiration and a sense of dreams being achievable for the young people.

Activity lead Michelle Fortune said: “We have developed these enterprise weeks to provide real life, hands on experience for young people and the week has proven so successful with many moving into apprenticeships, work and further education.

“This year’s group has really shone with their creativity and ingenuity.

“Apprenticeships are being secured, college applications made and even some discussions are being had about the young people starting their own businesses.

“Every year has been different which makes it even more exciting and rewarding.”

A number of partner organisations joined the week-long initiative to help make it a success and support the young entrepreneurs.