Work starts on new Sunderland housing develkopment

Work on a new development of homes in Sunderland is under way.

The Nookside development of properties for sale and affordable rent includes 23 two and three-bedroom properties, 12 two-bedroom bungalows, 32 two-bedroom apartments and an independent living scheme of eight one-bedroom suites.

The scheme will be delivered by housing assiciation Thirteen in partnership with Sunderland Borough Council, built by Keepmoat Regeneration and supported by funding from the Homes and Communities Agency.

Thirteen head of development Mark Dutton said: "We are pleased to be starting work on this new development alongside our partners.

"These high quality and modern homes will appeal to people who are looking to buy as well as those wanting to rent.

"The independent living element of the scheme will also meet the needs of residents who will benefit from its specialist features."

Lee Francis is Keepmoat Regeneration’s area director for the North East: "This ambitious development forms the next step for Keepmoat Regeneration as we look to offer an integrated solution to our partners, by working with local authorities to secure viable land opportunities, building high quality homes and managing the sales through our dedicated team," he said.

"This is an exciting chance for people to buy or rent a new, high quality home in an established area of the city, which is receiving a great deal of investment.

“We look forward to working with the rest of the partners to transform this neighbourhood and create a place where different generations want to live."

Coun Graeme Miller, cabinet member for health, housing and adult services at Sunderland City Council, said: "This development is a fantastic new addition to the city’s housing stock and has been brought about by excellent partnership working from everyone involved.

"The scheme has something for everyone and we look forward to working with Thirteen and partners to make the scheme a resounding success."