Wear In: Taking care of apprenticeships

Apprenticeships are incredibly important to the care industry.

Those looking after people must have the latest skills and knowledge. It is a competitive industry in which to to carve a career, and qualifications are essential.

JB Skills Training launched Skills2Care to cater to the health and care sector.

Headed by Clare Macmillan, the eight training advisors look after more than 200 apprentices across 12 care groups.

Marquis Court, in Silksworth, is one home. The privately-owned residential care home has 47 residents and specialist care covers old age, dementia and Alzheimer’s.

It has 20 staff on apprenticeships studying levels three through to five in health and social care, cleaning principles in level two and level three management learners.

Most are funded courses or paid for through learner loans.

Emma Mosley, manager of Marquis Court, said: “It is important to Marquis Court to have qualified staff, who can take responsibilities on a managerial level.

“We also need educated, skilled workers for the best care of our residents. JB Skills understand our needs and deliver the right training so, ‘WEAR IN’.”

JB Skills’ Dee Ewart, 44, from Jarrow, has seen 10 of the Marquis Court team through to completion of their higher-level qualifications.

A training assessor for more than two years, with a NHS mental health care background, Dee said: “The qualification takes three months and takes dedication, studying health and safety, safeguarding, mental health, ethnicity and diversity, communication, data protection, personal development and person-centered care.”

Gemma Holdsworth, 35, from Sunderland, said she loves her job bringing apprentices through their qualifications. From the care background, she became a care assistant at 17 and was managing a home by 21.

After a short break, Gemma gained her teaching certificate and went on to have a family. Deciding how to return to work, Gemma wanted to help others progress in the care industry, so took a role at JB Skills.

She said: “It is important that qualified, experienced care staff train the levels coming through. As well levels in health and social care, we offer Safe Administration of Medicines level three.”

More information on JB Skills Training is available by calling 0191 510 5519 or visiting www.jb-skillstraining.co.uk.

