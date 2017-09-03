Watch as thieving seagull steals crisps from Greggs again

Greggs in South Shields has been raided again by a peckish visitor - of the seagull variety.

Last year we reported how a customer had filmed a seagull walking in, picking a packet of crisps from the shelf, and walking out again.

A thieving seagull has struck again at Greggs in South Shields. Pic from video by Gordon Lindsay.

Now, more than a year later, Gordon Lindsay has captured exactly the same happening again, in the same King Street store.

He posted the video on Facebook with the caption "Seagulls in Shields at it again".

A member of staff can even be heard shouting "get out" at the brazen bird as it runs off with its prize.

* Have you any footage of wildlife making the most of the urban environment? We'd love to see it...