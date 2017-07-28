Vegan Dr Martens boots recalled due to health risk

A range of footwear has been recalled by their manufacturer due to the discovery of a restricted substance in some of the products.

The Dr Martens Vegan Boots have been discovered to contain a problematic textile used in the lining of the tongue of a small number of products from the company’s Vegan range.

The unspecified material, from one factory source, contains traces of a restricted substance which is above specified limits and may present a potential health risk under certain conditions.

The footwear in question is the 1460 Vegan boot with product codes: Cherry Red 14585 GVQ GVR GVS; and Purple 17530 GVQ GVR GVS.

Anyone having purchased these items is being asked to return them to us for a full refund or a replacement.

Affected customers can contact the company on Freephone 0800 319 6385 or email recallinfo@drmartens.com to arrange for a refund or a replacement, or simply return the boots to their local Dr Martens store.

A company spokesperson said: “In making our product we pride ourselves on setting the highest standards and are disappointed that they have not been met on this occasion.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience caused, but hope you'll understand that customer safety and the integrity of our products is our highest priority.”