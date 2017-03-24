Toy recalled due to safety risk from batteries

The British distributor of a childrens’ toy has taken steps to recall the product, warning that there is a risk of injury if owners attempt to change the battery.

Character Options Ltd has recalled the Little Live Pets Lil Frog and Lil Frog Lily Pad products after testing revealed the design defect.

A statement from the distributor read: "Consumers who have either of these products are asked to stop using them and arrange a return to Character Options. Although there is minimal risk of injury, they are asked not to open the Frog's battery compartment or remove the batteries.

“Moose, the makers of the product, and Character Options the distributors have made the determination, out of an abundance of caution, to issue the voluntary recall.”

Further information can be found at the Moose Toys website here.