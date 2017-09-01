Town loses only bank as Barclays shuts down Hetton branch

The only bank in a Wearside town is to close, it has been announced.

Barclays Bank has confirmed it will be shutting its Hetton branch, in Front Street, on Friday, December 8.

A fall in the number of regular customers using the branch has been cited as the reason for the closure, which bosses say has been a "difficult decision".

No details have been given as to whether jobs will be lost as part of the move.

Customers are being sent letters to make them aware of the closure.

Barclays is reminding customers that they are able to undertake everyday transactions at the Post Office.

A spokesman for Barclays said: “The way customers undertake their banking is changing as people increasingly use online, telephone and mobile devices.

"At Barclays Hetton-le-Hole customer usage has continued to decline and 50 per cent of our customers now regularly use alternative branches, which is why we have taken the difficult decision to close it.

"We hope that the availability of our other Barclays branch at Newbottle Street, Houghton-le-Spring and access to services at the local Post Office located at Front Street, Hetton-le-Hole, along with our range of digital channels will help to ease the transition for our customers.”