This house in Sunderland has its own acre of land - take a look inside

Set within an acre of land, this five-bedroom bungalow could be the perfect home for your family - and it’s and a property opportunity not to be missed.

The home, which has been refurbished to a high standard throughout to offer a stunning master bedroom, with French doors to the garden, and bespoke fitted kitchen and bathroom.

There is also double glazing, gas central heating and a log burner in the main entrance hallway.

Within the countryside of Hylton Castle, the home has the benefit of being near to local shops and other amenties, with close links to the A19 and Sunderland city centre.

If you’re interested, contact Dowen Estate Agent to register your interest on: 0191 5142299. Offers of around £350,000.

East Lodge.

