Support for Woolworths returning to Sunderland - and your happy memories

You've been sharing your happy memories of Woolworths after hopes were announced the story could return to high streets.

The retail chain went into administration late in 2008 after racking up almost £400million in debt, with administrators Deloitte closing all the 807 stores between 27 December 2008 and 6 January 2009, which resulted in 27,000 job losses.

Woolworths in Sunderland in 2001.

Tony Page, the company’s former managing director, said now he has approached shopping giant Shop Direct, which owns the Woolworths brand, to repurchase the name in a bid of launching a series of stores

“I am still emotionally attached to it,” he told the Daily Star. “I still think it has got a role in the future. I have contacted Shop Direct and said ‘you’re not using the brand any more, would you consider giving it to someone who would?’”

The news sparked a flurry of comments on our Facebook page, with support for the store coming back - and happy memories of the Sunderland branch.

Ann Storey said: "Would love to see Woolworths back on the high street, because it sold everything from sweets to paint. Also you could get something to eat and drink, and can also remember a wedding reception held there."

Margaret Pickersgill said: "Woolworths was one lovely shop. I wish they would bring it back. I loved shopping in there you could get mainly every think you wanted."

Annie B Walton said: "I used to go for my mam when I was young to the grocery dept, and because money was short for anything fancy, they used to sell broken biscuits for coppers and mum used to send me for them. She had seven children and I was the eldest, so it was a treat especially if you got a few bits of chocolate ones."

Diane Bell added: "And the fact that I could walk straight out the other side to Joplings, where I'd go with me little basket in the basement for even more ket."

Lisa M Wilkinson said: "Definitely would love to have Woolworths back. Loved the pick n mix ,and my video and cassette tapes, and house hold things there too, as well as some toys too when I was a kid."

Sharon Cleminson said: "Pic n mix sweets fond memories going to buy our sweets with me mam and grandad when i was younger and buying all my stationery things for school."

Elizabeth Leng said: "Getting my advent calendar at Christmas. There was always so many to choose from and you never had to resort to cheapy chocolate ones either."

Claire Wallace said: "I miss the pick n mix and the cassettes you could buy. The clothes were good too. remember my dad took me there to pick some clothes for our holiday when I was little. Bring back Woolworths."

Peter John Marshall said: "It was a good shop sold just about anything and everything you could have ever wanted, I don't know why it ever closed - it was always full of customers."

Victoria Isobel Roseberry said: "Woolworths was a great shop. It had everything you needed for adults and kids. I was gutted when it closed, so, yes, I would like it to come back."

Diane Bell said "Pick n mix. And buying a top 40 single every Saturday from the record dept."

Shell Atkinson said: "Used to love Woollies and Joplings. They are a big miss to Sunderland. Hope Woollies does return."

Eileen Robinson said: "Bought my records there, loved the milk bar. Did a week of work experience there. Would love to see it back!"

Melanie Turnbull said: "Loved woolworths when I was younger, I'd love to see all the old shops back and bring the town back to life."

Glenn Wheatley said: "I do miss Woolworths, if i ever needed anything from a plug to a potato peeler. I would always go to Woolworths first."

Jacquie Skelland said: "It was a wonderful shop. I did my work experience - had a great time."

Yvonne Outhwaite said: "I bought toys there for Christmas ,and sweets,and ladybird clothes for my grandchildren. I would love it to come back to Sunderland."

Ly da Cochrane said: "Loved Woolworths. Best pick and mix and my first Saturday job. Fond memories."

Mikayla Duffy said: "Pick and mix. Loved it my nanna and grandad always took me every weekend for one for film night."

Kimberley Doran said: "Definitely bring back Woolworths. The smell of the pick and mix when ya walked through the doors aww."

Jean Rogers said: "Great shop fab memories and yes I'd be over the moon for it's return pleassssse."

Patrica Crowe said: "When I was a kid, I wanted a monkey from there, they had them hanging from the ceiling all over the shop....never got one."

Craig Bresnen said: "There are plenty of empty shops in Sunderland for it."

Audrey Wallace said: "Hot cashew nuts."

Valerie Metcalf added: "Creaky floorboards!"

Angela Anderson said: "I loved the Christmas decorations. And kids clothes."

Colin Branthwaite said: "My Da always bought his roses at Woolies. Never failed him."

Lesley-Anne Fisher Watson said: "Loved the smell and Ladybird clothes."