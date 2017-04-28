Sunderland service to remember those who died at work

People from across the community gathered in Sunderland to remember those who have lost their lives at work.

Wearsiders took part in the annual Workers' Memorial Day, which is held on April 28 each year.

Wreaths to be laid at the Workers' Memorial Day service.

The theme of this year's event was 'Good Health and Safety' with emphasis on the role that occupational health plays in the workplace.

The Mayor of Sunderland, Coun Alan Emerson , welcomed guests including Julie Elliott MP, councillors, trade unions and businesses to a commemorative event in the courtyard of Sunderland Civic Centre.

The 45 minute ceremony in the Workers' Memorial Garden, which lies in the shadow of a large Cherry Blossom tree, featured speeches and the laying of wreaths, followed by refreshments in the civic suite.

Coun Emerson, said: "I am honoured to represent the people of our city at this event, commemorating all those people who have lost their lives in accidents at work.

Wreath laying at the Workers' Memorial Day service in Sunderland.

"It is so important that we remember them and the impact their loss had on the families they left behind.

"Everyone has the right to feel safe and protected in the workplace, and Workers' Memorial Day is a poignant reminder that health and safety is something which literally people’s lives depend on."

A piper lead the guests to Workers Memorial Garden to listen to speeches by Coun Emerson and Julie Elliott MP, with prayers by Rev Christopher Howson, Sunderland University Chaplain.

Speeches at the Workers' Memorial Day service in Sunderland.

Bagpiper at the Sunderland service to mark Workers' Memorial Day.