Sunderland Post Office employees set to strike action

Employees at Sunderland Crown Post Office are set to take strike action tomorrow as part of a row over jobs losses, pensions and pay.

Workers and officials from the Communication Workers Union will be picketing outside the Post Office, in Fawcett Street from 8.30am and handing out flyers to raise awareness of the issues, in an effort to seek public support.

The action follows a series of announcements from the Post Office this year that will see massive cuts to jobs, services and pensions.

Dave Ward, General Secretary of the CWU said “the Post Office is relentlessly pursuing a programme of cuts that will mean a further 2,000 job losses, staff being left tens of thousands of pounds worse off in retirement and the privatisation of its flagship branches.

“The Post Office is at crisis point and the Government has to step in.”

“We are making a simple demand. The government needs to pause the cuts, convene a summit of key stakeholders in the industry and work out a strategy that gives employees and the public confidence that the Post Office has a future.”