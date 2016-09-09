Sunderland Portfolio Business Awards shortlist is revealed

Hours of deliberation have led to a top-class shortlist being drawn up for this year’s Sunderland Echo Portfolio Business Awards.

Judges met this week to sift through a list of more than 100 entries.

Portfolio award winners celebrate their success at the 2015 event.

They stretched across categories which ranged from Apprentice of the Year to Employer of the Year, and City Centre Business of the Year to Technology of the Year

Now, judges will visit each of the shortlisted finalists before determining which deserving business deserves to be the winner in each section.

And in a matter of weeks, the panelists will sit back round the table to also agree on who should be chosen as the overall Business of the Year.

Today, we publish the shortlisted entries who are one step closer to picking up a trophy.

It was a high standard of entries and there were some great submissions. It will be tough to choose the winners from such a quality line-up Awards judge

Judges agreed the standard of entries was impressive and there were some really difficult decisions to make.

Submissions were strong from all of the companies who took part.

We have also got some fantastic backing for this year’s competition.

Make it Sunderland is again our headline sponsor, and will sponsor our overall Business of the Year Award, as well as a Lifetime Achievement Award, which is in the sponsor’s gift.

Make It Sunderland is also backing the contribution social enterprises make to the city in the Social Enterprise Award.

Other sponsors are Maxim, Quayside Exchange, K&L Groundworks, UKasl, North East Business & Innovation Centre (BIC), Gentoo, Age UK Sunderland, The Bridges, Stagecoach North East, TTR Barnes, Calsonic Kansei, Northumbrian Water and Sunderland College.

The competition is now closed and the next stage - once the judging process is complete - is to announce our winners.

That will be done at the awards finals night to be held at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland on Thursday, October 13.

You can follow our coverage on Twitter, Facebook and in the Sunderland Echo on Friday, October 14.

And watch out for a supplement the week after the awards, featuring photographs and interviews with all of the winners.

The full shortlist.

Small Business of the Year, sponsored by The Bridges.

CX Marketing;

Tr-Aperture Productions.

The Sunderland Foot Clinic.

ARTventurers.

Seaham Vets.

Medium Business of the Year, sponsored by Maxim;

TTR Barnes.

WaymarkIT.

Speedings.

Designerchildrenswear.

Large Business of the Year, sponsored by Sunderland College.

Sweet Tooth Delivery.

Calsonic Kansei.

HLA Services.

Maxim.

Employer of the Year, sponsored by TTR Barnes.

Impact North East/Sharon Boyd.

The Bridges.

Calsonic Kansei.

GlassHUS.

Maxim.

Apprentice/Trainee of the Year, sponsored by North East Business & Innovation Centre (BIC).

Toni Veater.

Rachel Reay.

Kyle Barron.

Sarah Clarke.

Technology of the Year, sponsored by K&L Groundworks.

Station Taxis.

TTR Barnes.

WaymarkIT.

City Centre Business of the Year, sponsored by Northumbrian Water.

Sweet Tooth Delivery.

The Bridges.

Bureau.

Designerchildrenswear.

New Business Award, sponsored by UKasl.

Shine Interview.

Physical Education & Active Kids.

Classified Fitness.

McDonough Marketing Communications.

Bureau.

Best Green Business Award, sponsored by Stagecoach North East.

Lush.

Gentoo.

Nissan (Leaf).

EDF Energy Renewables.

Best Training Provider, sponsored by Calsonic Kansei.

Monumental Training.

Chameleon Vocational Training.

Carillion.

Springboard.

Exporter of the Year.

Trans Global.

Calsonic Kansei.

Comvex.

Designerchildrenswear.

Leisure Business of the Year, sponsored by Quayside Exchange.

Port of Call.

Ramside Hall Hotel.

The Hastings Hill.

Best Western Roker Hotel.

Creative Industries Award.

Bureau.

Courage Creative.

Roar Motion.

Pulse Creative Marketing.

Sole Trader of the Year.

East Coast Fitness.

Catherine Hanlon - In Harmony Music Tuition and Performance.

Yoga Pupz.

Karl Hansom - Hansom Devils.

Best Age Friendly Business, sponsored by Age UK Sunderland.

Dalton Park Shopping Centre.

Station Taxis.

The Bridges.

Special Community Award, sponsored by Gentoo.

GlassHUS.

Back on the Map.

Amy Pink.

SAFC Museum.

Social Enterprise, sponsored by Make It Sunderland.

Housing 21.

Back on the Map.

The Elephant Tea Rooms.

Sunderland GP Alliance.

Other awards on the night will include the Overall Business of the Year and special recognition.