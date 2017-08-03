Sunderland ice cream legend Trevor Minchella dies after battle with illness

Have your say

One of Sunderland's most popular family businessmen has died aged 65 after battling a long illness.

Trevor Minchella was an ice cream legend in the city, whose parlour in Seaburn was a must-visit destination for thousands of visitors to Sunderland's seafront.

The devoted husband and dad-of-four joined the family business straight from leaving Sunderland secondary school St Aidan’s in 1969, and took over running the business after his father Louis retired.

As well as being well-known for running the Dykelands Road ice cream parlour, Trevor also servied as voluntary secretary on the committee for Seaburn Seafront Traders’ Association, working to improve the area.

Trevor, who lived in Cleadon, passed away on July 26. His requiem mass takes place this morning at 10am at St. Benet's Catholic Church in Monkwearmouth.

He leaves behind wife Sandra and children Michael, Paolo, Mario and Claudia.

The family have asked for donations in lieu of flowers to the Neuro Oncology Fund at Newcastle Hospitals.