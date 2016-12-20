Sunderland hits the jackpot with £6m contract for new Tombola HQ

A Sunderland company is quids in after winning a £6million contract to build a new headquarters for Europe's biggest online bingo operator.

A three-storey building will be built on the banks of the Wear next to Tombola's current offices, the Rose Line Building, at the city's Wylam Wharf.

Brims Construction will start to build the new offices early in 2017, and it is expected to take a year to complete.

Phil Cronin, founder and managing director of Tombola, said: “We are delighted to award Brims the construction contract for our new HQ in Sunderland.

"It was a tough tender process but Brims had in the edge in areas that really mattered to us.”

Richard Wood, director of Brims, added: “Projects of this type don't come along very often.

"It's more than just a normal office. It has a unique design and the proposed finishes are extremely high both inside and out.

"It's great to see Tombola investing in such a high-quality development in Sunderland and we can't wait to get things underway for them."

Tombola was founded in 2000 and has more players than any other online bingo company in the UK.

The new HQ building will be 25,000 sq ft, and has been designed by the Newcastle-based Ryder Architects.

It has been developed to create a riverside campus feel to incorporate old and new buildings as well as a landscaped areas.

The entrance to the new offices will be off Low Street, with the development to include improvements to the river frontage, including a ramped connection to Riverside Walk.

Open plan offices will be situated on the first and second floors, while a three-storey high atrium will provide natural light throughout the glazed building.

The ground floor will include a large reception area, cafe and a gym for employees, with expansive bleacher-style stairs leading to the open plan upper floors.