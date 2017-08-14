Sunderland actor’s career goes to the next stage

A Sunderland actor is taking his career on to the next stage.

Jordan Lee Carling launched his career as a professional actor and theatre-maker after receiving support from the North East Business and Innovation Centre’s business start-up programme.

He has already made his first appearance as a supporting artist on the BBC’s TV show Inspector George Gently and penned his own play ‘It’s not the character’s problem’ based on his own experiences and the stigma around men showing emotion.

With Sunderland bidding to be named UK City of Culture 2021, Jordan believes Wearside is the ideal location to pursue his career.

“Whether it’s script writing, acting or theatre production, the City of Culture bid is certainly bringing new opportunities for the creative industries and the culture quarter is coming alive.

“As well as work through the Arts Council, TV work and writing my own play, I have been fortunate to work with schools across the region to encourage creativity within children and to help them learn in a way that they are not use to.

“We get the children to write a script and then I act out their work. It’s really rewarding to see how proud they are of their work coming to life.”

Jordan worked with BIC business adviser Margaret Cook who helped him develop his business plan and supported him through the government initiative New Enterprise Allowance.

“Margaret was very helpful and the free workshops increased my knowledge and confidence to take the business forward.”

The BIC’s start-up programme is part funded through the England European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).

Margaret Cook said: “It was a pleasure to work with Jordan through his start-up journey.”