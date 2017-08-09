Successful Sunderland firm continues to PEAK after awards win

A Sunderland business has expanded in a tough market in the last year - and its boss put that partly down to success in the Echo’s Portfolio Awards.

Physical Education & Active Kids (PEAK) won the New Business of the Year category in last year’s competition and chief executive Dave Johnson urged companies to put themselves in the running for this year’s competition.

As a company, we have expanded and I am sure it is because we have been advertising the fact that we won this award in all of our marketing Dave Johnson

Dave said: “It was fantastic. It was the first award we had ever won and it was a great boost for everybody.

“This year, school budgets have been cut tremendously but, as a company, we have expanded and I am sure it is because we have been advertising the fact that we won this award in all of our marketing.”

Dave added: “Not many businesses have expanded with the way school budgets have been.”

PEAK began trading in September 2015. It was formed by Dave Johnson, to reduce the internal and external variations in the quality of physical education teaching in primary schools in the North East.

Dave makes sure that Level 3 PE specialists are used for lessons and his approach is paying dividends.

At the time of winning the award, PEAK had put 16 apprentices into schools - each delivering PE of the highest order.

PEAK also runs holiday Activity Camps, a wide range of PE teacher training courses and unique courses to children in sports leadership, physical problem solving and team-building.

Dave added: “The awards were a tremendous evening and a tremendous occasion. We have continued to grow and help to build self esteem.”

PEAK is now looking at a possible expansion into other areas, such as working in care homes or even in early years education in nurseries.

Dave added: “I suppose the award is not just a great evening and an opportunity for staff to celebrate what they have achieved. We have also been able to look in other developmental areas.”

