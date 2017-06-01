Still time to back huge Sunderland work discovery campaign

Businesses have given their support to a scheme to improve the employability of young people in Sunderland.

Work Discovery Week, supported by Sunderland City Council, SAFC and the North East Chamber of Commerce (NECC) returns for its fifth year from June 26.

The week forms part of the Work Discovery Sunderland programme, where youngsters can learn more about industries and develop new skills before they make a decision on their future career.

This year’s event has attracted support from companies, including a number of top North East firms which have signed up as sponsors.

The University of Sunderland, Sunderland College, MAKE it Sunderland, North East LEP, Liebherr, the Bridges and Nissan were among the first to commit, and they were soon joined by a host of other firms, including Accenture, Gentoo, Sunderland BID, Calsonic Kansei and Northern Print Solutions.

Work Discovery Week will bring together around 1000 youngsters from schools across Sunderland for five days of activities.

It will begin with a Careers Fair featuring trade stands, workshops, fun challenges and hands-on activities at the city’s Stadium of Light, and there will also be the opportunity to visit various businesses across the city.

Paul McEldon, co-chair of Work Discovery Sunderland, believes this year’s event will be the biggest and best to date, and says this is only possible because of the support from local firms.

“With less than a month to go until our fifth Work Discovery Week opens for business, everyone is working very hard to ensure young people are given all the tools they need to help make their career choices,” he said.

“We would not be able to stage an event on such a large scale without financial support, and we are very grateful to all of our loyal sponsors.

“The future of the city’s young people is something everyone involved in Work Discovery Sunderland is passionate about, and I’m delighted that so many firms share our vision of helping give them the best introduction to the world of work we can.”

Any businesses still looking to get involved in this year’s Work Discovery Week can contact Stephanie Rose via email: stephanie.rose@sunderland.gov.uk