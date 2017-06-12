Solicitor’s tireless work to help people affected by tragedy

A solicitor who lost her father to cancer is drawing on the experience to help others in her new role with a County Durham law firm.

Jennifer Turnbull’s father, Bob, was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer in 2010 and died in March 2015.

Jennifer, 34, discovered at first hand the concerns and anxieties faced by those with life limiting illnesses and the impact this has on their loved ones.

Since his diagnosis, she has worked tirelessly with charities to provide legal advice and support for those worried about what will become of their families, homes and assets.

Now she is bringing her knowledge and experience to bear within the Wills and Probate division of EMG Solicitors, at Abbeywoods Business Park, Durham.

She will specialise in advising clients on issues such as wills, Lasting Powers of Attorney and trusts to provide for dependents. She is also helping families deal with legal matters after the death of a loved one.

Since qualifying as a solicitor in 2011, Jennifer has worked with Macmillan nurses, hospices and hospitals to provide legal help to patients and support their families and carers.

She has also helped clients appeal against decisions made by the NHS on continuing healthcare funding and with issues surrounding the provision and cost of residential care.

She said: “Through this work, I realised how important legal assistance is when you are vulnerable and/or are diagnosed with a life changing illness.”

Jennifer, who is a Dementia Friends Champion and an Associate Member of Solicitors for the Elderly, added; “I also saw at first-hand the stress and anxiety legal problems can cause and the impact on the health and wellbeing of not only the patient but also their loved ones.

“I am thrilled to be joining EMG, to not only use my existing experience but to develop my career further in helping vulnerable clients and their families.”