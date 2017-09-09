Skills firm gets behind search for Sunderland’s best business in Portfolio Awards

A training company is putting its considerable backing behind the search for Wearside’s best businesses.

Bosses at JB Skills say they are delighted to sponsor the Exporter of the Year category at the Sunderland Echo’s Portfolio Awards.

JB Skills is an awarding winning company itself and it specialises in training solutions for organisations and for individuals.

It helps to boost the skills of existing workforces, can deliver bespoke training, or provide apprentices and pre-trained workforce.

It is based in Sunderland and the company has more than 15 learning centres across the UK.

And even though it is just three years old, JB Skills is growing into one of the leading companies in its industry.

It boasts a staff of more than 60 people and a turnover of £4 million and bosses said they were dedicated to the future of training and to supporting business in its home city.

Managing director, Dave Macmillan, said: “We have some incredible companies based in the region, delivering outstanding work both at home and abroad.

“We are keen to show support to all companies with a strong work ethic like ours, and hence as well as entering the awards, we have chosen to sponsor a category we cannot enter.

“The level of exporting in Sunderland is of a high quality, so we wish everyone entering luck. We look forward to seeing many familiar and many new faces at the awards night.”

Make it Sunderland is again our headline sponsor, and will sponsor our overall Business of the Year Award, as well as a Lifetime Achievement award, which is in the sponsor’s gift.

Make It Sunderland is also backing the contribution social enterprises make to the city in the Social Enterprise Award. Other sponsors are Northumbrian Water, TTR Barnes, BIC, Sunderland BID, The Bridges, Sunderland College, Wessington Dental, Gentoo, Station Taxis, Creo, The Fans Museum, Stagecoach North East and JB Skills Training.

The deadline for entries has now passed.

The next stage is for the judges to draw up a shortlist. Then it is on to the grand final at the Stadium of Light, on Thursday, October 26.