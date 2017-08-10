Size doesn’t matter - we want all businesses for the Portfolio Awards

Size doesn’t matter when it comes to entries for this year’s Portfolio Awards.

We want to hear from companies of all sizes for the 2017 competition, as all sorts of business make the Wearside business scene the success it is.

And to back this up, Sunderland City Council deputy leader, Coun Harry Trueman, explained the importance of firms of varying levels.

“Sunderland is known for its big industries such as the strong automotive sector led by Nissan and its supply chain, alongside thriving contact centres, software, offshore and renewable energies.

“But the city is also a hotspot for new and expanding enterprises. Supporting new business in Sunderland and encouraging SMEs to locate in the city is central to Sunderland City Council’s economic development plans. And it’s a policy that is paying off.”

He told how the business scene had flourished since 2007.

“In the last decade, the council’s business investment team has attracted 14,500 jobs and £2.5 billion of capital investment to the city – more than any other city of its size in the UK.

“We took strategic and focused decisions about the potential growth sectors for the future and have built three thriving business centres that are part of that long-term commitment to stimulate and develop them.

“It’s important for creative and hi-tech enterprises to have the right kind of environment where they can thrive, and our centres provide that.

“Smaller businesses are very important to our long term success – we’ve seen many start-ups grow into significantly larger operations, investing in the city and region and bringing high quality jobs, talent and confidence to Sunderland.”

Now comes your chance to show your appreciation for the businesses of Wearside and Durham.

Individuals, businesses themselves - anyone can put forward a nomination for this year’s awards for a company they feel deserves recognition.

State which category your nomination applies to from the list and describe the reasons for your nomination - no more than 300 words.

Also include the address of your chosen nomination and provide details on how we can contact the company - such as email and a phone number.

Post your nomination to: Lynn Wild, Alexander House, Second Floor, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le-Spring, DH4 5RA.

You can also enter a nomination via email to lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk.