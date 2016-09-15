Ryanair launches new flights from Newcastle to Spanish capital

Passengers will have even more choice of holiday destinations after Rynair announced yet another destination from the North East.

The new flights to Madrid come after the low-cost airline added three new routes to Faro, Girona and Palma, and five new summer services to Gdansk, Lanzarote, Tenerife, Warsaw and Wroclaw.

It has also confirmed more flights to Alicante, Dublin (double daily) and Malaga, which will deliver over 750,000 customers a year and support 560 jobs at Newcastle Airport.

Ryanair’s head of communications, Robin Kiely, said: its Newcastle summer 2017 schedule will see more frequencies to sun destinations for summer family holidays, lower fares as the airline passes on lower fuel costs, and an improved passenger experience.

He said: "We are pleased to further extend our Newcastle summer 2017 schedule, with a new route to Madrid, in addition to our 3 new routes to Faro, Girona and Palma, the continuation of our new services to Gdansk, Lanzarote, Tenerife, Warsaw and Wroclaw into summer, and more flights to Alicante, Dublin and Malaga, which will deliver over 750,000 customers p.a. and support 560 jobs at Newcastle Airport.

"To celebrate our new Newcastle-Madrid route, we are releasing seats for sale from just £24.99 for travel in March and April, which are available for booking until Monday (19 Sep). Since these amazing low prices will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com and avoid missing out.”

Seats on Ryanair’s new Newcastle-Madrid route are on sale now from just £24.99, for travel in March and April, which must be booked by midnight Monday September 19.

Newcastle Airport’s aviation development manager Leon McQuaid said: “We are delighted to see Ryanair continue to expand their summer17 offering from Newcastle with these exciting flights to Madrid.

"Madrid is a leading European city and another excellent addition to our flight programme as we continue to explore and add further city destinations accessible from Newcastle. With twice weekly flights conveniently timed, we expect this service to be extremely popular with both business and leisure travellers throughout the region.”