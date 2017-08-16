Pioneering firm backs Sunderland Portfolio awards

A transport company - which has achieved a countrywide “first” on Wearside - is backing the search for Sunderland’s best businesses.

Stagecoach North East is once again backing the Portfolio Awards and managing director Steve Walker said: “Sunderland is a hotbed of dynamic business and creativity, with key industrial initiatives engaging employees and local communities alike. The Business Portfolio Awards provide an excellent opportunity for the companies involved to take centre stage and gain the recognition that their great efforts deserve.”

The pioneering gas-powered bus.

With its regional head office in Sunderland, the firm is trialling what would be a first for the country.

Mr Walker explained: “In Sunderland, we’re currently trialling Britain’s first gas-powered double decker bus on our newly launched X24 service, which operates between Sunderland and Newcastle up to every 30 minutes.

“This pioneering trial is a first for Stagecoach Group and the state-of-the-art vehicle joins our existing fleet of forty single deck gas buses in Sunderland.”

Stagecoach North East provides local bus services in Sunderland, Newcastle, South Shields, Hartlepool and Teesside.

Mr Walker added: “Our aim is to provide safe, reliable and comfortable services with great value ticket offerings.”

He said the company was “delighted to be supporting the Business Portfolio Awards for another year and would like to thank the Sunderland Echo for involving us again.

“I’d like to wish everyone the best of luck with their nominations and hope that everyone enjoys what promises to be a fantastic evening.”

Now’s your chance to put yourself in the running for this year’s competition.

State which category your nomination applies to from the list below and describe the reasons for your nomination. Do it in no more than 300 words.

Also include the address of your chosen nomination and provide details on how we can contact the company – such as their email and a phone number.

Post your nomination to: Lynn Wild, Alexander House, Second Floor, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le-Spring, DH4 5RA. Alternatively, you can email lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk.

Make it Sunderland is again our headline sponsor, and will sponsor our overall Business of the Year Award, as well as a Lifetime Achievement award, which is in the sponsor’s gift.

Make It Sunderland is also backing the contribution social enterprises make to the city in the Social Enterprise Award. Other sponsors are Northumbrian Water, TTR Barnes, BIC, Sunderland BID, The Bridges, Sunderland College, Wessington Dental, Gentoo, Creo, Stagecoach North East and JB Skills Training.

The deadline for entries is Friday, September 8. After that, the judges draw up a shortlist. Then it is on to the grand final at the Stadium of Light, on Thursday, October 26.

There’s plenty of time for you to put forward your favourites – get nominating!

The categories are as follows;

Small Business of the Year.

Best Green Business Award.

Medium Business of the Year.

Best Training Provider.

Large Business of the Year.

Exporter of the Year.

Employer of the Year.

Leisure Award.

Apprentice/Trainee of the Year.

City Centre Business of the Year.

Technology of the Year.

Creative Industries Award.

New Business of the Year.

Sole Trader Award.

Special Community Award.

Best Age Friendly Business.

Social Enterprise Award.

Corporate Social Responsibility Award.