Orders up at Sunderland furniture company SCS

Sunderland furniture company SCS has reported growth in orders of over 1% in the past year.

Bosses at the firm say it “remains in a strong position to maximise opportunities as they arise and to grow market share”.

The furniture retailer, which is one of the biggest in the UK, has issued a trading update ahead of announcing its preliminary results for the 52 weeks ended July 29, which are due on October 3.

Bosses say that the group has traded in line with its expectations for the year, with overall order growth of 1.4%.

At the time of the company’s interim results announcement in March, executives at the retailer said that the group faced challenging comparatives and what appeared to be a softening market environment.

They say that while the like-for-like order intake in the second half of the year declined by 5%, the two-year like-for-like order intake for the second half of the year improved and delivered growth of 16.9%.

Due to the strong comparatives last year, on a like-for-like basis, the group experienced an order intake decline of 0.7% for the year.

However, the two-year like-for-like order intake has grown 14.3%.

David Knight, chief executive officer of SCS, said: “We are pleased that despite the challenging comparatives and wider market backdrop we have traded in-line with the board’s expectations for the year.

“Looking ahead, notwithstanding the current trading environment, the board believes the business remains in a strong position to maximise opportunities as they arise and to grow market share.”