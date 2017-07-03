Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley set for High Court fight with finance expert

Newcastle United owner and sportswear firm boss Mike Ashley is preparing for a High Court fight with a finance expert.

Jeffrey Blue has sued Mr Ashley - detail of the case has emerged at preliminary hearings.

Judge Mr Justice Leggatt is due to start analysing evidence at a High Court hearing in London today.

Lawyers have said the dispute relates to an alleged conversation in a pub.

Judges have heard how Mr Blue said Mr Ashley, who runs Sports Direct, had made a promise during a meeting in a London pub called the Horse & Groom.

Mr Blue said Mr Ashley promised to pay him £15million if he used his expertise to increase Sports Direct's share price to £8 a share.

He said Mr Ashley paid only £1million. Mr Ashley disputes the claim.