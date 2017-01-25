New car repair centre opens in Durham

A car repair centre has moved up a gear as it opens in new premises close to its former home.

Kwik Fit has moved operations from its old Claypath centre in Durham to St Andrews Park, the multi-million pound commercial and trade development on the old site of Kerry Foods’ operations in Dragonville.

The Kcentre is new from the ground up, having been purpose-built for the company’s operations, and the workshop has been installed with all the latest equipment required to meet the needs of Durham’s motorists.

The new centre provides a wider range of services than were available at the previous location, with a master technician permanently on site to provide advanced mechanical services, and ramps and equipment with the capacity to handle light commercial vehicles.

The centre holds a wide range of the most popular tyres sizes in stock, including premium, mid-range and budget tyres, ensuring that the team is able to advise drivers on which type is best for their motoring needs.

The centre has specialist Hunter laser wheel alignment equipment that allows a car’s four wheels to be aligned as per the manufacturer’s specification, which can save motorists money over the long term by reducing uneven wear and maximising the life of the tyres.

It also offers services including exhausts, brakes, MoT testing, car servicing, air-conditioning recharging as well as mechanical repairs.

All the staff from Kwik Fit’s old Claypath centre have transferred to the new site, and with increased workshop capacity, the company expects to be taking on additional staff in the near future.

Centre manager Joseph McGonagle said: “For many of our customers, the new location will be more convenient, but more importantly, with the centre being brand new, we have all the latest equipment to look after our customers.

“We look forward to welcoming them to our new location.”

The Mayor of Durham Councillor Edward Bell, who officially opened the new site, said: “The investment that Kwik Fit has poured into the local centre is very good news for Durham and its motorists. “The city is very fortunate that the new Dragonville centre is now equipped with all the latest technology and equipment.

“It’s commendable that there’s an apprenticeship scheme in place to give young people a helping hand by creating jobs and giving them some valuable career skills.

“I hope young people in Durham will see the benefit and apply for the programme.”

The centre is open seven days a week.