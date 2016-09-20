More than 1,000 jobs on offer as Job Show North East comes to Stadium of Light

More than 1,000 jobs and apprenticeships will be on offer under one roof as The Job Show North East comes to the Stadium of Light next week.

The nationally acclaimed job show, which offers quality face-to- face recruitment and careers opportunities from local and world leading organisations, will be staged at the home of Sunderland AFC on Thursday, September 29, from 10.30am-3pm.

The free-to-attend event will be launched by the Mayor of Sunderland, Coun Alan Emerson, and other senior councillors..

Recruiters taking part will present more than 1,000 jobs in all types of sectors as well as a dedicated Training and Apprenticeship Centre supported by MAKE it Sunderland, which will he offer a range of training and apprenticeship opportunities for young people as well as adult education to help get those seeking employment back to work.

Coun Paul Watson, leader of Sunderland City Council, said: "We are delighted to support an event that we are sure will help match hundreds of people in the city – and from the wider region – with rewarding roles with some of the fantastic businesses we have in Sunderland.

"Skilled people are the main driver of successful businesses and dedicated, flexible and skilled people is what we are known for in the North East.

"However, what is just as important is that we do what we can to develop the next generation of talented people, so we are particularly pleased to support the Training and Apprenticeship Centre, which will help young people in Sunderland find a pathway to training that will help them shine."

Vacancies include positions in: Inbound/Outbound Call Advisors, Team Leaders, Customer Service Advisors, Operations Managers, Self Employed Couriers, Drivers, Registered Nurses, Self Employed Sales Consultants, Loan Agents, Production Operatives, Packing Assistants, Development Technologies, Retail, Adoption and Fostering, and Customer Services.

There will also be various apprenticeships in: IT, Customer Service, Business Admin, Construction along with a CV workshop and much, much more.

Exhibitors include: Barclays, Make it Sunderland, Hermes, Go North East, Fusion Contact Centre, City Hospitals Sunderland, Auxillis, Provident Financial Group, Opsec Security, Convergys, Barnardos, Key Training, Princes Trust, Springboard, The Learning Curve, Job Centre Plus, National Careers Service amongst others

Victoria Clarke, Director of The Job Show, said: “We are thrilled to be launching in The North East, once again a big thank you to our headline Sponsor Barclays, MAKE it Sunderland and ALL our exhibitors taking part.

"As our strapline says we have the perfect platform to ‘unite talent with opportunity’ and are confident we have something for everyone – over 400 people in the North East have already registered online to attend so if you are looking to improve your prospects, train for a new career, or if you are a young person seeking apprenticeships or just simply want to get back into work just come along on the day and come face-to- face with exhibitors just waiting to meet you!”

For further information, visit www.thejobshow.com where you can register to attend.

Companies interested in booking a stand please contact Victoria on 01733 555717 or e-mail victoria@thejobshow.com