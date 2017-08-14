More jobs and a national deal for Wearside firm

A Wearside repair specialist is expanding nationally after landing a major contract with energy supplier npower.

The five year deal will see 0800 Repair deliver a range of Energy Company Obligation (ECO) services nationally as sole provider to npower, including boiler installations, and loft and cavity wall insulation.

Established as a subsidiary of Pacifica Group in 2010, Rainton Bridge-based 0800 Repair has operated throughout Northern England and will now extend its coverage across mainland England, Wales and Scotland.

The deal will mean at least 30 new jobs within Pacifica Home Services, taking staff to more than 90 people and turnover to more than £20million. Pacifica Group’s revenues will also rise to more than £40million.

Phil Pallister, managing director of 0800 Repair, said: “This is a landmark moment in 0800 Repair’s short history, which has accelerated our national ambitions significantly.

“The contract win will also lead to the creation of further jobs within Pacifica Home Services, boosting our strong network of professional heating engineers and installers, and I am delighted we have secured this partnership with npower.”

Pacifica Group is one of the UK’s largest providers of home services and product warranty, handling more than 4,000 jobs per week and employing more than 380 staff. The Group comprises Pacifica Home Services, Pacifica Appliance Services and UK Warranty.

Kevin Brown, group managing director of Pacifica Group, added: “The deal with npower will vastly support the Group’s long-term growth strategy and support the creation of numerous jobs, as we look to increase our workforce to meet national demand and enter new markets.”

Robert Harper, npower’s head of commercial partnerships, said the Pacifica Group has “consistently delivered excellent customer service achieving first-class customer satisfaction scores, as well as good value for npower.”