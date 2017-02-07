Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct and USC to open in former Sunderland BHS site

Forty new jobs have been created by the merging of two city clothing stores in the former BHS site.

Sports Direct and USC, which are both owned by NUFC owner Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct International plc, will open in the former BHS site in High Street West on Friday.

The large site, which measures 36,637 sq/ft, closed as BHS in August after the firm collapsed and began operating online only.

Although the Sports Direct and USC in The Bridges shopping centre remain open at the moment, both have closing down signs in the window.

A spokesman for SportsDirect.com said: “We offer something for everybody and we’re very proud to open a store in a great location like Sunderland.

“Our customers will get the biggest brands in sportswear, sports equipment and fashion under one roof. As we continue to grow throughout the UK, our ethos and commitment remains the same. We offer customers the biggest and best brands at guaranteed low prices.”

The Sunderland megastore will include specialist areas Sweatshop, Robinsons Equestrian, Dragon Carp Fishing, Field & Trek, Direct Golf and Swimshop.

Meanwhile, the USC section will house premium branded denim, urban fashion, accessories and footwear. Brands will include Converse, Vans, Levis, Hilfiger Denim, Lacoste, Pretty Green, Replay, G-star and Jack & Jones.